Michael Nicholas Peters
Rockport, TX - Michael Nicholas Peters, 78, of Rockport, Texas passed away on Friday, February 15th following a brief illness.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, February 21 at 11 am at the First United Methodist Church of Rockport, 801 E. Main Street, Rockport, TX 78382 with Pastor Laura Hewett Becker officiating. Light refreshments will follow in Fellowship Hall.
Mike was born June 12, 1940 in Stevens Point, WI to Virgil and Joan (DeMoss) Peters. He lived most of his life in Wisconsin where, from a very young age, he enjoyed hobbies such as Amateur Radio and fly fishing; passions he pursued throughout his life. Mike was also an active member of the United Methodist Church of Iola and had diverse interests including cultivating grapes and making wine, downhill skiing, and writing novels. He was a fan of Badger sports which left an indelible mark on his heart as well as his arm, in the form of his only tattoo, a Motion W, representing the Wisconsin Badgers.
It was his love of fishing that ultimately brought Mike to Rockport, Texas where he relished his time in the shallows of the bay. Whether he was wading, casting from a kayak or from his beloved boat, Mike treasured his hunt for redfish. In addition to the beautiful weather and the fish, Mike found in Rockport an active and welcoming community. He made lasting friendships as he volunteered with First UMC at Community Table and engaged with the Monday prayer group and other church and community activities.
Mike is survived by his two children, Jessica (Neil) Peters-Michaud and Andy Peters, four grandchildren, Eagan and Sophia Peters-Michaud and Addison and Drew Peters, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Joan, his partner, Eileen Fraley, his sister, Jane McDonald, and half-brother, Robert Peters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in his name to the First United Methodist Church of Rockport.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 20, 2019