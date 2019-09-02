|
Michael T. Rettinger
Plover - Michael T. Rettinger, age 43, died suddenly Thursday, August 29, 2019 from a heart attack.
Michael was born on September 8, 1975 the son of Jim Rettinger and Lauri (Holland) Rockman.
Michael will remain in the hearts of his three sons, Thomas, Alex, Ethan and their mother, Verity Davis; parents, Lauri (Scott) Rockman and Jim Rettinger; siblings, Andrew Rockman, Caitlin (Jake) Trask, Jonathan (Jodi) Rettinger, and Chelsea (Chris) Rhea.
Michael had two careers in his life that he was equally passionate about. He was a talented chef and spent many years working in restaurants in Wisconsin and Minnesota before finding another calling as an emergency room EMT. He was an avid runner, competing in numerous races including marathons and enjoyed camping and hiking, especially around the Boundary Waters and along the shores of Lake Superior. He was also an enthusiastic sports fan, spending many hours watching Formula 1 races and cheering for the Minnesota Vikings. Above all else, Michael cherished his three boys, who were the lights of his life.
A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held from 11AM-1:30PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Boston Funeral Home of Stevens Point, with a short remembrance service for Michael from 11:30AM-12PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019