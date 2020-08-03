1/1
Michale J. Pontz
Michale J. Pontz

Stevens Point - Michael Jon Pontz

Formerly of Lansing, MI was called to the lord September 15, 2019 after along valiant battle with cancer, with his loving wife Nancy (Palbrach) Summers at his side. A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic church in Polonia. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Family and friends may gather outside church from 10:00 until the time of mass to visit with his wife Nancy, who grew up in the Polonia area. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
