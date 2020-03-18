|
|
Mildred Jakusz-Fisher
Stevens Point - Mildred Jakusz-Fisher age 94 of Stevens Point passed away March 15, 2020.
Mildred was born June 19, 1925 in Stevens Point, the daughter of Archie and Mae (Korda) Durand. She graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1943. Mildred married Harry Jakusz, the couple settled in Stevens Point. She worked at the Hot Fish Shop for over 25 years, as a waitress/hostess. Harry passed away in 1973 and later Mildred married Robert Fisher, he passed in 1984.
Mildred in survived by her son: James (Darlene) Jakusz, Amherst Jct. Three grandchildren: Todd Jakusz, Heather (Chris) Bruning, and Kip (Jessica) Jakusz. Five great grandchildren: Athen, Leah, Kami, Max, and Isabella Jakusz.
Due to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 stipulations on public gatherings, a service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020