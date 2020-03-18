Services
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Jakusz-Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Jakusz-Fisher


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Jakusz-Fisher Obituary
Mildred Jakusz-Fisher

Stevens Point - Mildred Jakusz-Fisher age 94 of Stevens Point passed away March 15, 2020.

Mildred was born June 19, 1925 in Stevens Point, the daughter of Archie and Mae (Korda) Durand. She graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1943. Mildred married Harry Jakusz, the couple settled in Stevens Point. She worked at the Hot Fish Shop for over 25 years, as a waitress/hostess. Harry passed away in 1973 and later Mildred married Robert Fisher, he passed in 1984.

Mildred in survived by her son: James (Darlene) Jakusz, Amherst Jct. Three grandchildren: Todd Jakusz, Heather (Chris) Bruning, and Kip (Jessica) Jakusz. Five great grandchildren: Athen, Leah, Kami, Max, and Isabella Jakusz.

Due to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 stipulations on public gatherings, a service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuda Funeral Chapel
Download Now