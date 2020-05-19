|
|
Mildred Szymanski
Plover - Mildred "Millie" Szymanski
Age 88, of Plover, passed away on Friday May 15, 2020 at home with her loving family at her side.
Mildred was born July 14, 1931 in Rudolph, WI. to the late Joseph and Katherine (Demski) Lang. She attended school in Rudolph. She married her loving husband Frank Szymanski on February 27, 1954 at St. Philips Catholic Church in Rudolph. Together they raised five children. Her husband Frank survives. Frank and Mildred owned and together operated a Dairy Farm, along with being a homemaker.
After retirement, they moved to Plover. Mildred was a wonderful cook and baker. She enjoyed gardening, and took pride in her beautiful flowers, and enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune.
She was a loving grandmother, and often baby sat her grandchildren when they were young. The grandchildren and great grandchildren all knew where Grandma had a stash of candy for them when they came to visit. She was a member of St. Peters Rosary Society Rose 9.
She is survived by her husband Frank, their children; Katherine (Richard) Isherwood ,Stevens Point, Kenneth (Heidi), Stevens Point, Diane (Steve) Sowka, Plover, Donald (Valerie), Rudolph, and Mary (Jeff) Glodowski of Stevens Point. Nine grandchildren; Jeni, Jimmy, Jessi, Stacey, Michael, Brian, Becca, Andrew and Matthew, four step grandchildren; Fern, Daniel, Christopher and Kyle; nine great grandchildren and eight step grandchildren. Further survived by her sisters Tina Bushmaker and Loretta Bikowski both of Rudolph; and two sister in laws Patricia Lang and Bonnie Szymanski.
She was preceded in death by an infant son Joseph, her parents, five brothers; Fred, George, Paul, Larry and Tom Lang, four sisters, Esther Wanserski, Marie Kirschling, Kay Beaster and Charlotte Burant.
In Lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Mildred's name at a later date.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial was held May 19, 2020 at St. Peters Church. Burial was in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. The Pisarski Funeral Home was honored to serve the family. Online condolences and viewing of the Funeral Mass and committal may be seen by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Mildred will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice, especially Donna, Maria, Ellyn and Mark for their loving care of Mildred through her journey.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 19, 2020