Milton G. Barta
Wausau - Aviation enthusiast Milton G. Barta, 87, Wausau passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at the Hospice House, Wausau.
He was born November 1, 1932 in Antigo, son of the late Ben and Rose (Melka) Barta. He graduated from Antigo High School in 1950. On September 28, 1956 he married Rita Wesley in Antigo. She preceded him in death on January 26, 2010.
Milton had a long career working for International Harvester, retiring as Service Manager in Wausau in 1997. Even in retirement, he enjoyed working on his cars and fixing neighbors' lawnmowers. There weren't many things he couldn't fix.
Milton will be fondly remembered by his love of Chevy Corvairs, his 4th of July pontoon boat parades, and enthusiasm for airshows. He was a lifetime member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). He was also a lifelong Packer fan and season ticket holder since the early 1960's.
Milton proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955.
Survivors include his children, Terese (John Thompson) Barta, Stevens Point, Jane (Michael) Vesel, Missouri, Jeffrey (Marlene) Barta, Virginia and Brian Barta, Wausau, 4 grandchildren, Quentin Henricks, Emily Lucy, Wesley Barta and Lily Barta. He was also blessed with one great grandchild, Reagan Lucy, and one sister, Elaine Arentsen, Ohio.
A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue Funeral Home, Wausau. Social distancing guidelines will be observed as well as facemasks for everyone. Burial will take place in the Bohemian National Cemetery, Neva. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Marathon County Humane Society or the EAA. Online condolences may be expressed at www. petersonkraemer.com