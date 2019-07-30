|
|
Monica R. Omernick
Stevens Point - Monica R. Omernick, age 93, of Stevens Point, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Brookdale of Stevens Point with her loving family at her side. Monica was born on May 5, 1926 in Rothschild, a daughter of the late Jacob and Stella (Gill) Stachura.
She attended Liberty Bell Grade School and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1944. While in High School, Monica began working at Taylor Drug Store (later, Holt Drug Co.), and retired from there, in 1994 after 52 years. The former Ms. Stachura was united in Holy Marriage to Mr. Raymond A. Omernick on June 28, 1947 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Knowlton.
Monica was a member of St. Casimirs and Holy Spirit Catholic Church, a 59 year member of the Rosary Society, proud member of PLAV (Polish Legion of American Veterans), MOPH (Military Order of the Purple Heart) and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Ladies Auxiliaries. She enjoyed bowling (600 series bowler), golfing, fishing (especially ice fishing with Ray), snowmobiling and being in the outdoors. Her love for her grandchildren and great grandchildren incorporated making chili, pierogis, pies and cookies and sewing quilts for them all. In a recent letter, Monica wrote "I loved volunteering at King with Ray and helping all of the Veterans. We enjoyed cooking for all of the picnics, birthdays and special events that took place. We also made a lot of cookies. We drove the DAV van for six years helping the Veterans. Enjoyed Every Minute Of It!"
Monica is survived by; her son, Ronald (Sharon) Omernick of Stevens Point; Granddaughter, Lynn (Kevin) Ligman; Grandson, Christopher (Stacey) Omernick; Great Granddaughters, Shelby (Nick Page), Lacie and Stephanie Ligman, Alenah and Sonnah Omernick; Sister, Barbara Simonis of Mosinee; and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by; her parents; husband Raymond in 2003; granddaughter, Lori Ann Omernick in 1993; siblings, Lucille (Chet) Polibetski, Clara (Frank) Gorka, Dorothy (Ray) Ciulia, Elsie (Joe) Koneczka and Vincent (Stella) Stachura; brother-in-law, Bill Simonis; sisters-in-law, Deloris (John) Komperda and Sylvia (Ed) Borsk.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 838 Fremont St., Stevens Point at 10:30AM on Thursday, August 1, 2019 with Rev. Steve Brice presiding. Burial will follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the church on Thursday from 9:00AM until the time of the Mass. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Monica's name are encouraged to do so to the organization of the donors choice.
Monica's family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale of Stevens Point and Ascension Hospice for the outstanding compassion, love and care that they showed our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother during these last months and years.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019