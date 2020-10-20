1/
Myron A. Bembenek Sr.
Myron A. Bembenek, Sr.

Wittenberg - Down all the highways you traveled.

Blacktop stone and gravel.

On every journey through and through.

May God's angels ride with you.

Myron A Bembenek SR, 81 of Wittenberg died Saturday October 17. He was born December 8, 1938 to Alex and Minnie Bembenek (Firkus). He married Sharon (Wogsland) on July 11, 1959. They later divorced. He married Brend (Topczewski) in 1982. They later divorced. Lifelong truck driver, he drove for various local companies until he purchased his own truck. He found his passion for driving and repairing trucks! He was always willing to help whoever he met! If you knew him, you always had a friend and someone to help! He loved to work on trucks, fish, play cards, and go to the casino.

He is survived by his siblings Eleanor, Raymond (Betty) Bembenek, Theresa (Henry) Omernick, Jerome (Robbie) Bembenek, Edward Bembenek, Maynard (Kay) Bembenek. He is survived by his children, Debra (Duane) Johnson, Patricia (Pat) Bembenek, Cindi (Marvin), Julie (Ron) Maszk, Myron Jr (Mike) (Karen Tranezke-Wasmundt) , Angie, Scott (Patricia) Bembenek, Michael Sr (Benny) (Holly) Bembenek, Tiffany Lea Bembenek. Grand children, Carrie, Crystal, Clint, Candice, Nicole, Chrissy, Brian, Ashley, Lila, Zach, Caleb, Michael Jr, Alex, Spencer, Hailey, Gabe. Great grandchildren, Ian, Caden, Teigen, Noelani. And many more nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Steve, sister Rose, grandsons Nicholas and Brandon Firkus. Family is being assisted by John J. Buettgen Funeral Home. Services will be held Friday Oct. 23,11:00 AM at St Joseph Catholic church in Galloway, WI. Please practice social distancing.




Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
