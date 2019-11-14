|
Myron Budzinski
Abbotsford - Myron J. Budzinski, age 62, of Abbotsford, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Abbotsford. Father Tim Oudenhoven will officiate. A visitation for family and friends on Friday, November 15 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford.
Myron was born on January 19, 1957, the son of Albert and Agnes (Wierzba) Budzinski in Custer. He graduated from Rosholt High School. Myron was an over-the-road truck driver, driving for TFE-Toro, Kraft-Pizza Division out of Medford and Abbyland Trucking of Abbotsford.
Myron was united in marriage to Kathleen Seibel on June 21, 1997, in Bloomer. He enjoyed deer hunting, bow fishing, pan fishing, throwing darts, watching sports, particularly the Brewers, Badgers and Packers. Myron loved driving and being independent, hanging with friends at the Corral and Bad Habits, drinking coffee, sharing his colorful language and unique sense of humor, visiting relatives at area campgrounds, and visiting dogs at area humane shelters. Most importantly, he cherished his family.
Myron is survived by his wife, Kathleen; two children: Adam Budzinski of Green Bay and Erika Budzinski of Abbotsford; his mother, Agnes Steffanus of Stevens Point; and a brother, Thomas Budzinski of Custer. He is further survived by four sisters-in-law: Joan (Thomas W.) Schwartz of Chippewa Falls, Donna (Rodger) Falkenberg of Bloomer, Lois (John) Petska of Bloomer and Janet (Jim) Michaud of Chippewa Falls; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert; his step-father, Wilfred Steffanus; a brother, David; a brother-in-law, Paul Seibel; a sister-in-law, Heidi Budzinski; paternal grandparents: Wallace and Anna Budzinski; maternal grandparents: Joseph Sr. and Cecelia Wierzba; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bertram and Jeanette Seibel, and his beloved dog, Kobi.
