Myron F. Shippy
Rhinelander, Wi - Saturday Jan. 25th at 3:10AM Myron lost his 20 year battle with Alzheimer's. Thanks to his loving family, friends and caregivers he was able to remain in his home. He spent his final hours watching John Wayne (The Duke) and listening to Classic Country on his "Orthophonix".
Born 91 years ago on April 19th to Peter and Helen (Krefta) Shippy in Stevens Point, Myron spent over 9 decades in Wisconsin, never leaving the state. He found everything he wanted and needed in his "home state". Most days through-out his life, Myron was found on the many lakes and streams fishing for that big one (that seldom got away); or hunting the forest and woods for more than his share of squirrels, rabbits, birds and deer. He shared his talent and love of fishing with many "fishin' buddies", young and old. He was especially proud of is record muskies, several of his musky mounts were found on the walls of local taverns. His children will forever remember fishing for bull-heads at Iverson Park with cane poles in the dark (even catching a bat now and then!). Myron filled winters with ice-fishing and bragged about being "the first one on McDill", (only one falling through reported).
In June of 1950 Myron married Patricia Hackney (deceased 2015) and they had 4 children:
•Peter (Barbara; deceased 2014) Shippy - Stevens Point, Wi.
•Patti (Thomas) Ksionsk - Rhinelander, Wi.
•Susan (James) Haessly - Junction City, Wi.
•Shawn (Thomas) Dobeck - Windsor, Co.
The "Shippy Kids" were raised in a happy humble home and were lucky to have a Dad that believed that "you never lay a hand on someone you love." He would snarl and growl at times, but never could say "no" to them.
Myron worked on the SooLine Railroad for approx. 40 years. He liked the flexible hours and working independently outside. Often the yard master heard "Mark me off…the walleyes are hitting…or the suckers and white bass are running….or I had such a big lunker follow my buck-tail up to the boat." He retired from the SooLine Railroad when it was sold. He then filled his days fishing, cheering for THE CUBS, and spoiling his grandchildren:
•Maggie (Jens) Rademacher - Gehrden, Germany
•Brandy (Derek) Bannach - Waupaca, Wi.
•Seth (Lindsay Rouse) Shippy - Plover, Wi.
•Molli (Mat Oestrerreicher) Ksionsk - Hatley, Wi.
•Joshua Haessly - Junction City, Wi.
•Amanda Rouse-Shippy - Stevens Point, Wi.
•Marti (Abby McGuire) Ksionsk - Chicago, Il.
Myron spent many memory-making times with his grandkids, going to the cottage or going to the gas station for a candy bar - all times were special. Just as special as his crazy, pet names for each one of them. One memory that we all remember is the day THE CUBS won the world series. Always a true blue CUBBY fan, that last game was shared with several grandchildren and bittersweet tears. Myron always said he was going to "see the CUBS go all the way" he watched the series, but unfortunately, through the lost, far away eyes of a victim of Alzheimer's.
Shortly after retiring Myron received the Alzheimer's Diagnosis, and needed 24-hour support and supervision from his wife Patricia ("the old lady"). His world was changed from an outdoorsman to a house confined. During this dark time, there were 9 shining stars added to his world:
•Brandon Oesterreicher - Rhinelander, Wi.
•Max Oesterreicher - Hatley, Wi.
•Trevor Bannach - Waupaca, Wi.
•Kaleb Bannach - Waupaca, Wi.
•Sadie Bannach - Waupaca, Wi.
•Annabelle Rouse - Plover, Wi.
•Elowyn Rouse-Shippy - Plover, Wi.
•Evan Rouse - Stevens Point, Wi.
•Charlotte Rademacher - Gehrden, Germany
Patricia passed away in 2015 and Myrons life was once again forever changed without her. "Hey where's the old lady?" was repeated daily for several weeks. Myron's final 4 ½ years were spent once again in the Northwoods and lakes with his daughter and son-in-law (Patti and Tom). His advanced disease needed 24 hour caregivers. His final days/months were comforted by Ruth Congetton CNA, Kelly Wotalejwicz RN and Ministry Hospice. Myron's family thanks them for all the help.
As per family wishes there was no public service or burial. The Hildebrand Funeral Home of Rhinelander has helped the family with last comforts.
A celebration of Life is planned for July 2020 in Rhinelander.
"GOTTA RUN - CUBS ARE ON" "THEN I'M GOIN' FISHIN'"
