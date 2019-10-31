|
Nancy A. Henke
Stevens Point - Nancy A. Henke, age 58, of Stevens Point, died peacefully on Sept. 21, 2019 at Portage County Health Care Center.
Nancy's interests were in the arts - drawing, graphics, crafts, fashion, modeling and playing piano. Her pet cats were a big part of her life. She was also a big Elvis fan in her younger years. As an adult, she was a pharmacists assistant, accountant, and seriously pursued professional modeling and acting in Hollywood (LA), CA. More recently she took great pride in being a diligent and loving caretaker for her Mom and Dad as they aged.
Nancy was born on October 21, 1960 to Effie A. (Loberg) and Llewelyn K. Henke.
She is survived by her brother, Ron Henke (Ann Kleckner-spouse) and nephew Keith Wiegerling; ex-sister-in-law Patti Hale, aunt Louisa Henke (Llanas), aunt Irene Loberg (Grabko), and many cousins, great-cousins, etc.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Effie and Llewelyn Henke; uncle's, Leland Henke, Verne Henke, Casper Loberg, Norman Loberg; uncle-in-law, Frank Onan; aunt's, Mae Henke, Helga Onan (Loberg) and aunt-in-law's, Leona Loberg (Wroblewski).
A visitation will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Boston Funeral Home in Stevens Point, WI.
We would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Portage County Health Care Center and Hospice Ministry for their compassion and care.
For online condolences and up-dates please go to: www.bostonfuneralhome.net. Memorials can be made to the Humane Society of Portage County, Inc.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019