Nancy B. Christenson
Stevens Point - Nancy (Nan) Christenson died peacefully Thursday, November 14th, at Wausau Aspirus Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Nan was born on May 26, 1930 in Bryant, Wisconsin to the late George and Mima (Arrowood) Spencer. Nan was deeply involved in her church and volunteer work. She enjoyed her garden and picking berries of any sort.
Survivors include: two daughters, Judy (Roy) Pierce and Penny (Tim) Zahl; a son Robert (Ellen) Christenson; a daughter-in-law Luanne (Don) Christenson; 15 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Catherine and Bythe.
In addition to her parents Nan was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert; two children Susan Rigano and Don Christenson; 5 sisters and 6 brothers.
A private grave side service will be held at a later time. The family would like to thank Riverview Terrace where Nan resided for the past four years. The care and love she received there will always be remembered and appreciated. We also want to thank the Aspirus Hospital staff and Carrie from Aspirus Hospice for their part in making our Mother's last days peaceful, pain free and dignified.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019