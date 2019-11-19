Services
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Christenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy B. Christenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy B. Christenson Obituary
Nancy B. Christenson

Stevens Point - Nancy (Nan) Christenson died peacefully Thursday, November 14th, at Wausau Aspirus Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Nan was born on May 26, 1930 in Bryant, Wisconsin to the late George and Mima (Arrowood) Spencer. Nan was deeply involved in her church and volunteer work. She enjoyed her garden and picking berries of any sort.

Survivors include: two daughters, Judy (Roy) Pierce and Penny (Tim) Zahl; a son Robert (Ellen) Christenson; a daughter-in-law Luanne (Don) Christenson; 15 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Catherine and Bythe.

In addition to her parents Nan was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert; two children Susan Rigano and Don Christenson; 5 sisters and 6 brothers.

A private grave side service will be held at a later time. The family would like to thank Riverview Terrace where Nan resided for the past four years. The care and love she received there will always be remembered and appreciated. We also want to thank the Aspirus Hospital staff and Carrie from Aspirus Hospice for their part in making our Mother's last days peaceful, pain free and dignified.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuda Funeral Chapel
Download Now