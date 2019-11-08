|
|
Nancy "Nan" Ellen Chase
Stevens Point - Nancy "Nan" Ellen Chase, 72, born to eternal life at her home on Tuesday Nov. 5th, surrounded by the family that was the central focus of her life. Nan fought cancer for over a year, and in her final months was lovingly cared for in their home by her husband, Richard Chase. In her last few days her son Jason flew in from his home in Germany and daughter Sarah Stricklin came from Kentucky, so she could be surrounded by love and support during her final journey. Nan was born September 27, 1947 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Glen "Gene" Fuller and June (Burnett) Fuller. Her childhood was spent with her extended family, at her grandparents' house, where they played under the lilac bushes, jumped off the porch, and fished with Grandpa. She gained a number of skills and interests that carried on into the life she built with her own family, such as baking, gardening, and playing Scrabble. Nan graduated from Jonesville High School 1965, Ferris State College 1967, Hillsdale College 1973, and earned a Master's degree in Library Science from The University of Michigan 1975. She worked as a librarian in Michigan, including at Lake Superior State University, and later at the West Bend Public Library from 1997-2012 from which she retired. She had a lifelong love of the written word: reading, solving crossword puzzles, and sharing books with her children. Nan also wrote poetry, and all her friends and relations looked forward to her yearly Christmas poem. She enjoyed singing and participating in church choirs and loved to sing around the campfire. Camping and cross country skiing were pleasures for Nan, but it was in the home that she truly found her life's passion and meaning. She was married for 34 years to Richard Chase, who was her best friend and fondest companion. Whether going for walks, having a coffee date, or just sitting together with the cat while reading, she always loved just being with Richard. Together they raised two children, Jason and Sarah, who in recent years added a new delight to Nan's life in the form of grandchildren. She especially enjoyed traveling to visit Jason and his daughter Jasmine, and Sarah and her children Julia and Alex in the different places she was stationed with the United States Army. She was delighted to see the next generation being introduced to family traditions such as a pleasure in the outdoors, music, and reading.
Nan was preceded in death by her father Glen "Gene" Fuller. She is survived by her husband Richard Chase; son Jason of Frankfurt am Main, Germany; daughter Sarah (Chase) Stricklin, of Fort Knox, KY, and her husband Robie; grandchildren Jasmine Chase, Julia and Alexander Stricklin; her mother June (Burnett) Fuller, of Ashley, MI; siblings Linda (Fuller) Ward and her husband Hal; Robert Fuller and his wife Karen; James Fuller; and Stephen Fuller and his husband Mike Frickmann; sister-in-law Laura (Chase) Long and her husband, Don; and sister of the heart Kelly Kielce.
Funeral services will be held on November 16th at The Episcopal Church of the Intercession (Beloved Community Church), 900 Brilowski Road, Stevens Point. Visitation will begin at 4:00 P.M. followed by a memorial service at 6:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations in Nan's memory be given to Interfaith Food Pantry of Portage County: P.O. Box 72, Plover, WI 54467.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019