Nancy J. Roska
Nancy J. Roska, 80, formerly of Stevens Point, died March 25, 2020, in Stillwater, Minnesota, where she resided.
Nancy was born August 12, 1939, in Stevens Point, to Walter and Mildred Gramowski. After she graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Milwaukee, she attended College of Saint Teresa in Winona, Minnesota, where she graduated with a degree in chemistry.
Nancy married John Roska on June 23, 1962. After the birth of her fourth child, she returned to work where she was promoted from medical technologist to laboratory supervisor at St. Michael's Hospital, a position she held until her retirement.
Upon John's retirement, Nancy and John relocated to Bella Vista, Arkansas, where they enjoyed warm summers for gardening, a welcoming community for playing bridge and volunteering for church activities, and a beautiful home for sewing quilts and hosting their children, grandchildren, and granddogs.
Nancy was a lifelong swimmer and never met a body of water she didn't love. From swimming on the shores of Bermuda during her honeymoon to waterskiing the Wisconsin River, Nancy found solace in the water and swam almost daily in her retirement.
Nancy loved her family and took great pleasure in maintaining those connections. As a young mother, she traveled accompanied by several small children and later by herself across the country to visit her siblings and her adult children. At home, Nancy hosted family gatherings and took pleasure in making delicious meals for everyone's enjoyment.
In addition to family, Nancy had a wide circle of friends who brought joy to Nancy's life through her favorite activities: regular bridge games in Stevens Point and Bella Vista; sewing and quilting projects; gardening and growing vegetables for eating and sharing.
Nancy expressed her Catholic devotion through personal ministry. In Stevens Point, Nancy was an active member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, completing multi-year training to become a lay minister. In Bella Vista, Nancy was a committed volunteer at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, regularly offering her time for prayer and adoration activities.
Nancy is survived by her husband, John, and her children, Julie (Jason) Lundquist, Houston, Texas; Linda, Austin, Texas; Jane, Portland, Oregon; and Tim (Kiely), Lake Elmo, Minnesota. She is survived by three brothers and two sisters: Robert (Sandra) Gramowski, Florida; Thomas (Judy) Gramowski, Colorado; Bonnie (William) Baumhofer, South Carolina; Michael, New York; and Marcia (Mark) Greene, Colorado. She is also survived by six beloved grandchildren: Ellen and Sarah Kroll; Anna and Rune Lundquist; and Lydia and Emmalani Roska; and two well-tolerated granddogs, Gwen and Bridger.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Boutwells Landing staff and Lakeview Hospital hospice staff for the loving care they provided to Nancy. A memorial and celebration of life will be held in Stevens Point when public health conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, please make a tribute donation to the in memory of Nancy.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2020