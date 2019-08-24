|
|
Nancy Larson
Stevens Point - On Wednesday August 21, 2019 a beautiful lady, Nancy Larson (White) passed away after a long battle with the devastating Alzheimer's disease, that was brought on after a successful open-heart surgery in 2016. Nancy and her family were not aware of the neurological complications that can occur to an older patient when put under anesthesia. This is something her family would like to encourage all older (65+) patients to discuss with their doctors prior to any medical procedures that would require anesthesia.
Prior to Alzheimer's, Nancy had a zest for life that came across with her incredible sense of humor and service to others. Nancy could find humor in any situation, and loved to make people laugh.
Nancy had a real passion for shopping that was most likely brought on by all her years of working in the retail and the service industries (Blue Top, Wantas Bowling, The Hot Fish Shop, Cozy Kitchen, Erzingers / Alley Cat, Duralum Carpets, Brill's Gifts and Luggage). Many of those close to Nancy considered her a wonderful friend and a 'professional shopper'. If you were looking for a specific item, Nancy would locate it for you in no time.
When Nancy wasn't shopping, she enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids. She especially enjoyed all the activities she did around the 4th of July, Halloween and Christmas with her grandkids.
Nancy was born October 12, 1944 in Eau Claire, WI to Donald and Maureen (Shipway) White.
Nancy moved to Stevens Point after graduating from Memorial High School. She met her devoted husband, Robert (Bob) Larson while working at Erzingers / Alley Cat. Bob and Nancy married on April 20, 1968 in Stevens Point, WI. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary last year.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband Bob, her two children, four grandchildren, and five siblings:
Son, Jason Larson and his wife Teri (Mantia) Larson of St. Jacobs, IL,
Daughter, Tammi (Larson) Watts and her husband John Watts of Newnan, GA,
Grandson, Joseph Larson (24) and his wife Dominque Larson (Faulkner),
Granddaughter, Caroline Larson (22); Grandson, Ryan Larson (18); Granddaughter, Kylie Watts (8)
Her brother William (Bill) White of Minocqua, WI; her brother Michael (Mickey) White of Stevens Point, WI; her sister Dawn Marsh (White) of Cambridge, WI; brother Danny White of Byron, MN; sister Dana Quam (White) of Merrimac, WI.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents: Donald and Maureen (Shipway) White of Eau Claire, WI, and three siblings: Patrick White of Eau Claire, WI; Susan Aeby (White) of Stevens Point, WI; Richard White of Minocqua, WI.
The Larson/Watts family would like to thank the Portage County Aging and Disability Center (Lincoln Center) in Stevens Point, the employees of Sylvan Crossing in Stevens Point, and the people at Aspirus Hospice in Stevens Point.
If you know someone who is suffering from Alzheimer's, please continue to visit that person and their caregiver(s). When family and friends desert the person with the disease and their caregiver(s) during their time of need it makes the horrific situation even more difficult. Nancy and Bob were lucky to have a few family members and a few friends (they know who they are) who were there for them throughout the duration of this devastating disease. The family will be forever grateful to these individuals.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's foundation to help in the research to eliminate this devastating disease, OR to the Portage County Aging and Disability Center in Stevens Point (Lincoln Center, Adult Day Care program) to assist them in continuing to provide help to caregivers.
https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1
https://www.co.portage.wi.us/department/aging-disability-resource-center/senior-center
A celebration of Life Service will be held at Noon on Monday August 26, 2019 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel in Stevens Point. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 9:00 to the time of services at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 24, 2019