|
|
Nancy M. Trzebiatowski
Rosholt - Nancy M. Trzebiatowski, age 75, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Rosholt, WI. She was born June 26, 1943 in Wausau, WI; daughter of Michael and Eleanor (Rozumialski) Blarek. After graduating from Maria High School (now known as Pacelli), Nancy worked for the Whiting/Plover Paper Mill from 1961-1965. On August 14, 1965, she married Ronald J. Trzebiatowski in Stevens Point, WI and together through the years they raised five children. Nancy worked as the bookkeeper for the family business, Trzebiatowski Oil Company, for 15 years and in the early 1990's both her and Ron owned and operated Treb's Mini Resort on Pelican Lake. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Rosary Society and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #509. Nancy's passion was going fishing, but she also enjoyed hunting, bowling, and many other outdoor activities. She will be dearly missed by all of her loving family and many friends.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Ronald Trzebiatowski of Rosholt, WI; five children, June Laczkowski of Eau Claire, WI, Jace Trzebiatowski of Galloway, WI, Tammy (Mark) Ferguson of Plover, WI, Dale (Dawn) Trzebiatowski of Polonia, WI, and Travis Trzebiatowski of Stevens Point, WI; seven grandchildren, John, Landra, Aften, Austin, Jesse, Jered, and Kendra; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenny Blarek of Stevens Point, WI; a sister, Debra Baker of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; a niece, Abby Rae Baker of Estherville, IA; and a nephew, Shannon Baker of Mt. Pleasant, MI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Eleanor Blarek, and two brothers, James and Roger Blarek.
A Memorial Mass will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia, WI. Father Gregory Michaud will preside. A visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at the parish cemetery following the mass on Saturday. The Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements.
A special thank you to Dr. Rezazadeh and staff at Aspirus Regional Cancer Center in Wausau for all of their help and support to our family throughout the last three years. The special care Nancy received will never be forgotten.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 26, 2019