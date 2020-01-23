|
Nancy Wattron
Stevens Point - Nancy Wattron, was called home to Heaven on January 22, 2020 at age 87 at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital in Stevens Point after a brief battle with health issues. Our beloved mother Nancy was born in Chicago, IL on February 20, 1932 to Michael and Julia (McGing) Neary. She married the love of her life, Kent "Jerry" Wattron on September 4, 1954 in Chicago. In 1978 they made Stevens Point their new home. She worked in home health care for a number of years and made many good friends along the way. She belonged to the Daughters of Rebekah # 4, and the St. Peter's Rosary Society Rose # 17. Her warm smile and loving nature will be missed by all. She enjoyed pets of all kinds and has a fantastic doll collection. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to for Cancer. She is survived by her five sons; Michael, Steven, Jerry, Daniel and James. Three grandsons; John Dirkse, Benjamin Dirkse and Zachary (Tracy) Wattron. Further survived by her sister Judy (Jim) Schmitt and two brothers Michael (Ann) Neary and Peter (Pamela) Neary, many nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and special people including Lori Schorle and Joni Olson. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Jerry after 53 years of marriage, one daughter Mary Ann Dirkse, a sister Mary McKenna and one brother John (Peggy) Neary.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street, Stevens Point. Deacon Ray Heitzinger officiating. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:30 A.M. Saturday at the Pisarski Funeral Home until the time of services. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
The family would like to express a special thank you to the care givers at Wellington Place, and the hospice nurses involved for their loving care given to our mother.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020