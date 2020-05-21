|
Nila L. Mael
Almond - Nila L. (Mehne) Mael, age 98, of Almond, WI, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Ivy Manor Assisted Living in West Bend, WI. Nila was born in Almond, WI on October 1, 1921, the daughter of the late Jacob J. and Anna P.C. (Kleist) Mehne. Nila graduated from Almond High School, class of 1939, and attended one year at Milwaukee State Teachers College.
On April 15, 1944, she married Gordon F. Mael at St. John's Lutheran Church in Almond, WI; he preceded her in death on August 15, 2000. They enjoyed married life together for 56 years, and travelled to Alaska, Hawaii, and many state and national parks. Nila was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church, and active in Ladies Aid, the Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML), and Altar Guild. She worked part-time at the grocery store in Almond for several different owners over the years. She enjoyed sewing, and was part of the Golden Needle Quilt Club. Her other hobbies included baking, ceramics, snowmobiling, and gardening, especially her raspberry patch. She was a loyal Brewer, Packer, and Badger fan, and she and her friend Sarah Pohl were loyal Friday-night customers at Two Lakes Resort. She was a proud "Gramma" to her two grandsons, and especially enjoyed teaching them about camping and fishing at Vista Royale campground in Bancroft. She also attended many of their musicals, concerts, and sporting events.
Nila is survived by her daughter, Paula (Van) Komurka, of West Bend, WI, and her two grandsons, Andrew (Elisabeth) Komurka and Joel Komurka. She is also survived by nephews, Rev. William (Paula) Otto, Donald (Terri) Otto, and Herbert (Judy) Mehne, and cousins, Betty (Mehne) Wohlfeil, Randy (Patti) Wohlfeil, Laurie Wohlfeil, and Wendy (Todd) Colin. Nila was preceded in death by her husband, her sisters Vera (Harvey) Otto and Ruth Mehne, brothers and sisters-in-law, Oscar (Eunice), Jacob (Eleanor), Harold (Helen), Robert (Rose), Allen and Lyle Mehne; nieces, Linda Otto, Ann Lillyroot, and Christine Chilewski, and nephews, John and Richard Mehne.
Due to COVID-19, it is requested that masks be worn and social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services on Tuesday. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 26 at 1:00 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church in Almond, with Reverend Brian Roehrborn officiating. Burial will take place at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Almond. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to plan an expression of sympathy may consider a memorial in Nila's name to St. John's Lutheran Church in Almond, the LWML, Lutheran Hour Ministries, or Camp Luther. The Hardell-Holly Funeral Home of Almond is assisting the family with arrangements.
Also, many thanks to for the kindness and care shown to Nila by the staff at Ivy Manor.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020