|
|
Noel H. McCormick
Stevens Point - Noel H. McCormick, age 88, of Stevens Point died on March 8, 2020 after a short stay at Stevens Point Health Services, formerly known as Atrium.
Noel was born to the late Harland & B. Fern (Isherwood) McCormick on March 31, 1931 in Plover, WI. He attended the local schools and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in 1948. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1955.
He joined the National Guard in February of 1949 and resigned as a Captain after 16.5 years in May of 1965. He spent his entire career working for Sentry Insurance in a variety of management positions.
Noel married the love of his life, Barbara Kulas on July 31, 1954 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Stevens Point.
Noel was a dedicated Christian who remained active in the Plover and Stevens Point United Methodist Churches and shared his love of his faith throughout the Plover and Stevens Point assisted living community with bible study. Noel was one of the original Plover Village Board members and served on various committees for the Village of Plover. In his earlier years, he played on the Portage County Baseball League and was a volunteer fireman with the Plover Fire Department.
Noel was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In his free time, he enjoyed tandem bike riding with his wife throughout Stevens Point and Plover, fishing, canoeing, cross country skiing and sailing. He also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States but especially relished many Februarys down in Myrtle Beach walking alongside the ocean.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara; daughter, Lisa Ceplina of Stevens Point; son, John (Lisa) McCormick of Minneapolis, MN; and grandchildren, Scott, Melissa, Ted, Kyle, and Katie. He is further survived by great-granddaughters, Cayla and Kiera; and brothers, Jim (Shirley) McCormick and Fred (Ginny) McCormick.
He was preceded in death by son, Jim; son-in-law, Dale Ceplina; great-grandson, Conner Noel; and sister, Shirley (Bob) Ciesielski.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church with Rev. Tim O'Brien officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Green Circle Trail or Portage County Public Library. Donations may be made online to the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin at https://cfcwi.org/.
The family would like to thank the loving and caring staff at Stevens Point Health Services and Ascension Hospice for the dignity and compassion that was given to Noel and his family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020