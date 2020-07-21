1/1
Norbert R. Guzman
1936 - 2020
Norbert R. Guzman

Stevens Point - Norbert R. Guzman age 84, of Stevens Point, passed away from pancreatic cancer with his family at his side, Saturday evening July 18, 2020. He was under the care of Ascension Hospice.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial for Norbert will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday July 24, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish. Rev. Steven Brice and Rev Don Przybylski will con-celebrate. Burial with full military honors will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Public visitation with social distancing and masks will be held at the church from 9:30 - 10:30 AM on Friday. Shuda Funeral Services is honored to serve the family.

Norbert was born May 10, 1936 in Stevens Point, the son of Martin and Elizabeth (Przybylski) Guzman. He graduated from P.J.Jacobs High School in 1956 and entered the United States Army in June of 1956. He was honorably discharged in June of 1958. As part of the US Army Reserves, he was called up for active duty during the Berlin Crisis. Norbert married Loretta Firkus on October 11, 1958 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. The couple settled in Stevens Point and raised their family. Norbert retired in 2001 after working at Bake-Rite Baking Company for 28 years and Worzalla Publishing after 18 years. During his working career he earned his Journeyman Electrician License and started Norb's Electric where he worked as an independent electrician. In his younger days he enjoyed hunting and fishing in the central Wisconsin area. After his retirement he enjoyed church sponsored outings to various sites around the Midwest. He also enjoyed following several Polka bands where he and Loretta loved dancing and listening to the music. As part of their exercise routine, he and Loretta enjoyed daily walks throughout the Schmeekle Reserve. Norbert was a member of the American Legion Post #6 and Moose Family Center.

Norbert is survived by his wife Loretta; their two children: Brian (Mary) Guzman and Kevin Guzman, both of Stevens Point. His sister Audrey Bond, Scottsdale, AZ. Two sister-in-laws: Gerrie Bungert, Stevens Point and Diane Wallen, Wausau. Four brother-in-laws: Donald (Barbara) Firkus, Manitowoc; Roger (Jan) Firkus, Custer; Randy Firkus, Plover; Jeffrey (Tracey) Firkus, Plover. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two siblings who died at birth, his father and mother-in-law, three brothers-in-law: Frank Bond, Ed Bungert, and Ken Wallen.

In lieu of flowers a memorial in Norbert's name will be established for Holy Spirit Parish.

Norbert's family wishes to thank the staff at Ascension Oncology Department and Home Hospice for their outstanding care and support.

Online condolences es may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com









Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Parish
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish (PRIVATE)
Funeral services provided by
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Our condolences to the Guzman family. May he test in peace
Francis Daniels
Acquaintance
