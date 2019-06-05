|
Norma L. Schultz
Stevens Point - Norma L Schultz, 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thurs. May 30 at River View Lodge in Stevens Point where she had been a resident for almost 6 years. She was born in Tomahawk, WI on April 30 1924 to Fritz and Mandy Krueger, the oldest of three children.
Norma was considered by some to be a piano prodigy. She became the organist at their Lutheran Church and performed on Wisconsin Pubic Radio, both at the age of 11. She was playing Rachmaninov at 13 and her senior high school recital included advanced works by Bach, Beethoven, Liszt, and Chopin.
She was the Salutatorian of her graduating class at Tomahawk High School in 1942 and then studied at Lawrence University with Gladys Ives Brainard, a second generation student of Franz Liszt. She graduated in 1946 with a degree in music.
After graduating she taught music in Kaukauna and in the Stevens Point School System starting in 1968. She had many private piano students and was an accomplished accompanist for groups and individuals too numerous to list. After her retirement in 1984, she continued her passion for music by playing for residents at The Portage County Home which grew to become The Norma Community Singers, a singalong group which engaged residents at various local retirement homes. She especially enjoyed accompanying the Very Special Arts Choir with Amy Formella and loved playing into her early 90's.
Norma's gift of music touched and inspired everyone in her life. She was a compassionate, selfless free spirit and at heart, a true artist.
She was a woman of faith, loved and appreciated her family, the beauty of nature, good chocolate, strong coffee and an "occasional" brandy old fashioned (press).
Those who knew her will miss her wry sense of humor.
Norma's middle name was Lovey, which captured perfectly the essence of her being.
She will be greatly missed by her three daughters Cindy Schultz -Worth (David) Kathy Krause (Kenny) Carol Oxford (Freddie) and seven grandchildren Allison, Jeff, Kameron, Klara, Sean, Katrina, Katherine and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Okie, her husband of 38 years, Robert Schultz, and sisters and brothers in law.
A celebration of her life will be held later this summer at a time and place to be announced.
The family would like to thank the staff at River View Lodge for their loving care over the years and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019