Hardell-Holly Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Almond, WI
Norman George Yonke Obituary
Almond - Norman George Yonke, age 81, was called to Heaven on April 19, 2020. Norman was born March 9, 1939, in Merrill, WI, the son of late Minnie Victoria Yonke and late Arthur Yonke. He grew up in Almond and graduated from Almond High School in 1957. On October 29, 1960, Norman married Verna Dernbach.

Norman is survived by his wife Verna; his children: Randall (Darlene) of Almond, Jeffery (Debbie) of Almond, Stacey (Mark) of Iola; his grandchildren: Carissa (Adam), Danielle (Leo), Brooke (Keith), Ethan (Cassi), Garett, Payton, and Brock; his great-grandchildren: Sophia, Arabella, Daxx, and Pyper; brother-in-law Charles Jerry (Lynne) Dernbach; sister-in-law Linda (late Robert) Wierzba; half sister Sue (Ed) Miller. Norman is preceded in death by his mother Minnie and brothers Bernard (Nancy), Leland (Wanda), Harland (Linda), and Marvin (Carol).

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Almond with Rev. Brian S. Roehrborn officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in the Almond Village Cemetery.

Hardell-Holly Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 23 to May 26, 2020
