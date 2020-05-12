|
Norman R. Zakrzewski
Stevens Point - Norman R. Zakrzewski, age 81, of Stevens Point, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at North Crest Assisted Living. He was born on November 27, 1938 in Stevens Point, a son of the late Max and Marie (Lubinski) Zakrzewski. He attended and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1955. Norman was called to duty to the U.S. Army in February 1962, serving in Heidelberg, Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1964 and upon his return, attended and graduated from UWSP. After graduation, Norman joined his father at Max Zakrzewski Flooring Business. Upon his father's retirement, Norm continued the business until his own retirement.
In 1980, he married Dee Smith. The couple later divorced.
He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Holy Spirit Choir, Polonia PLAV Post #185, and American Legion Post #6. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing (especially Muskie), watching all sports especially football and basketball. He was an avid reader and could be counted on for his wealth of knowledge and his uncanny memory in so many things.
Norman is survived by; his sister, Maxine (James) Mayek of Stevens Point; brother, Ronald (Jane) Zakrzewski of Wisconsin Rapids; nieces, Mary and Ann; nephews, Tim and Thomas; three step-children, James, Leslie and Jeffery; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by; his parents.
A private Mass of Christian Burial, because of the COVID-19 virus, took place at Holy Spirit Parish with Rev. Steven J. Brice presiding. Burial with Military Honors was held at the Guardian Angel cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
A recording of the Mass and Service of Committal is available for family and friends to view on our website.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 12, 2020