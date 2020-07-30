Olivia Rae Barber
Sanford - Olivia Rae Barber, infant daughter of Daniel and Sarah (Miller) Barber of Sanford, NC, passed away on July 9th, 2020 from complications related to her premature birth.
Olivia and her three siblings Clara Mae, Evan James, and Jace Nolan were all born on June 20th, 2020 at Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC. Although she was only with us for a short time, we love her dearly and are greatly saddened by her passing. We find comfort knowing that she is in heaven now, watching over our entire family with special attention paid to loving, protecting, and healing her siblings from above.
She is survived by her parents, three siblings, great-grandmothers Mary Barber of Moncure, NC and Joyce Miller of Bellevue, MI; grandparents Danny and Gina Barber of Cameron, NC, LeRoy Miller of Rosholt, WI and Janice Miller of Custer, WI; aunts and uncles Morrissa Barber of Carthage, NC, Christopher and Nikole Miller of Stevens Point, WI, Nathaniel and Naomi Miller of Amherst Junction, WI; cousins Ashley, Isaac, Elijah and Wesley Miller, and many other relatives and family friends.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the care, compassion and support provided by the physicians and staff of Duke University Hospital.
At this time, the family requests that electronic condolences be sent to them using the Miller-Boles Funeral Home website, www.bolesfuneralhome.com
. Written messages of sympathy and support may also be mailed to them at 704 S. McNeil Street, Carthage, NC 28327. A Celebration of Life will be held for Olivia at a later date.
"Sometimes, the smallest things take up the most room in your heart." -A.A. Milne