Oretha V. "Rita" Golla Obituary
Oretha "Rita" V. Golla

Stevens Point - Oretha "Rita" V. Golla, age 94, of Stevens Point, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Portage County Health Care Center. Rita was born on June 22, 1925 in Sherman, Texas a daughter of Joseph and Amy (Aldrich) Hendrix.

When she was 9 years old, her family moved to California where she attended school. Ms. Hendrix met Mr. Edwin Golla while he was working for the CCC and the couple were married on November 22, 1940 in California. The couple moved to Wisconsin in 1944. Edwin preceded Rita in death on December 8, 1988.

Rita was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Holy Spirit Rosary Society. Rita loved to spend time in her yard tending her gardens and enjoying the beautiful flowers she would grow. Always keeping herself busy, she would create memorial and scrap books and spend any available time with her expansive family. She was a very avid crocheter and made many hats, mitts, shawls, for the grandchildren and prayer shawls for the DCCW for the parish.

Oretha is survived by; her children, David Golla, Stevens Point, Alvin (Liz) Golla, Elk River, MN, Evelyn (Raymond) Danczyk, Mosinee, Frances (Edward) Hawro, Mosinee, Stanley (Mary) Golla, Almond, Esther (Everest) Woyak, Stevens Point and Linda (Jerry) VanHammond, Whitewright, TX; 18 Grandchildren; 27 Great-Grandchildren; 7 Great-Great-Grandchildren; sister, Wanda Nelson of CA; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by; her parents; husband, Edwin; daughter-in-law, Joan Golla; brothers, A.J and Clinton Hendrix.

Mass of Christian burial will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 838 Fremont St., Stevens Point, WI 54481 on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00AM with Rev. Steven J. Brice officiating. Burial will follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street, Stevens Point, from 4:00PM-7:00PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 concluding with a Parish Rosary at 7:00PM and again at the church on Friday from 10:00AM until the time of the Mass.

Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
