Pam Marie Blount

Pam Marie Blount Obituary
Pam Marie Blount

Deforest - Pam Marie Blount, age 52, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side at St. Mary's Hospital. She experienced several years of failing health which she managed with grace and dignity. Her unfailing humor helped family and friends alike to cope with her personal struggle. She was born March 13, 1967 in Stevens Point, WI to Ronald and Mary (Groshek) Kieliszewski. She was married October 25, 2003 in Stevens Point to Paul Blount.

Pam was a gifted and passionate Medical Technologist who enjoyed her chosen profession. At home, she enjoyed being outdoors; hiking, four wheeling, camping and fishing. Pam had tendencies to name the fish she caught. She loved any and all animals. Pam enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and she also had a knack for making them laugh. She especially loved to spoil her nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be deeply missed.

Pam is survived by her husband; parents; brother, Todd (Rita) Kieliszewski and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and her beloved pets, Josie, Dozer and Dixie.

Pam was preceded in death by her grandparents.

A special thank you to St. Mary's Hospital staff and doctors, Father Pat Norris, and the Deforest Fire and EMS.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest with Father Pat Norris officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019
