Patricia "Pat" A. McCarthy
Stevens Point - Patricia "Pat" A. McCarthy
Age 81 of Stevens Point, passed away at the Portage County Health Care Center early January 13, 2020 where she had been a resident there the past five years.
Pat was born October 5, 1938 in Chicago, IL. being the daughter of the late Clarence and Esther (Aron) Ring. She attended local schools in Chicago. Pat moved to Baraboo, WI with her family from Chicago in 1955. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at the Ray-O-Vac Company. She married Ron Steiner on August 8, 1959. They made their way to Fennimore, WI. Ishpeming, MI, Winona, MN, before moving to Stevens Point in 1968. The couple later divorced. Pat married Dan McCarthy on June 12, 1986. The couple settled in Plover. Her husband Dan preceded her in death in 2013.
Patricia retired from Sentry Insurance in 2000 after 29 ½ years. For many years she enjoyed golfing, fishing and gardening. She also enjoyed trips to the Casino, making crafts, cooking, baking and canning. She especially loved holiday baking, and was well known for her canned pickles. Family and friends always looked forward to enjoying Pat's delicious cookies and pickles. She embraced the time that she spent with her family and friends.
Pat is survived by her daughter; Terri (Mark) Wachowiak of Plover, her grandsons; Nathaniel (Danielle) Wachowiak of Dallas, GA., Jacob (fiancé Hillary Payne) Wachowiak of Rochester, MN., and Josh (fiancé Beth Pyan) of Plover, her great grandson Van, and great granddaughter Everly. Further survived by her sister Evelyn Knill of Huntley, IL, and her brother Bill (Pam) Ring of Mission Viejo, CA. Her step daughters Mary Jo Brown (Bob Deceased), Kathy (Pete Hickithier) McCarthy, Pat (Dave) Schultz, Val (Mike) Byers, Bette (Dyack) Swanson and many nieces and nephews, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
In Lieu of flowers, a memorial in Patricia's name will be established at a later date. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dan, and her brother-in-law Ron Knill.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday January 17, 2020 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church. Rev. Brandon Guenther officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Bronislava Parish Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:30 A.M. Friday morning at St. Bronislava Church until the time for mass. The Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Patricia's family would like to personally thank the Portage County Health Care Center Staff, and Interim Hospice and Palliative Care of Wausau for their loving care shown to Patricia.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020