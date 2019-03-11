Services
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road P.O. Box 193
Plover, WI 54467
715-344-7454
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road P.O. Box 193
Plover, WI 54467
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road P.O. Box 193
Plover, WI 54467
View Map
Patricia Ann Okray Obituary
Patricia Ann Okray

Plover - Patricia Ann Okray (nee Fox) passed away on March 5th, 2019, after a brief illness in Naples, Florida. Always a kind soul, she will be missed by those who knew her.

Pat was born August 27th, 1929 in Chicago Heights, Illinois, to Grace Moquin and Daniel Fox, the youngest of 4 children. She grew up in Phillips, Wisconsin and obtained a teaching degree from the Stevens Point Normal School, now UWSP. She married Joseph Okray, Jr. in 1954 and had 3 boys, Chris, Joe III and Dick.

Pat enjoyed painting, music, cribbage and caring for her family, friends and pets. Her love of art and travel, and friendships made worldwide, will be her legacy.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, brother Jack Gunnon and sisters Betty Bruckbauer and Mary Jeanette Gunnon. She is survived by her 3 children, 9 grandchildren and numerous greatgrandchildren. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11: 00 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Pisarski Community Funeral Home 2911 Plover Road, Plover with a brief celebration of life to follow. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the UWSP Foundation, Patricia A. Okray Endowment Fund. Pisarski Community Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Okray family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
