Patricia Ann Okray



Plover - Patricia Ann Okray (nee Fox) passed away on March 5th, 2019, after a brief illness in Naples, Florida. Always a kind soul, she will be missed by those who knew her.



Pat was born August 27th, 1929 in Chicago Heights, Illinois, to Grace Moquin and Daniel Fox, the youngest of 4 children. She grew up in Phillips, Wisconsin and obtained a teaching degree from the Stevens Point Normal School, now UWSP. She married Joseph Okray, Jr. in 1954 and had 3 boys, Chris, Joe III and Dick.



Pat enjoyed painting, music, cribbage and caring for her family, friends and pets. Her love of art and travel, and friendships made worldwide, will be her legacy.



She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, brother Jack Gunnon and sisters Betty Bruckbauer and Mary Jeanette Gunnon. She is survived by her 3 children, 9 grandchildren and numerous greatgrandchildren. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11: 00 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Pisarski Community Funeral Home 2911 Plover Road, Plover with a brief celebration of life to follow. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the UWSP Foundation, Patricia A. Okray Endowment Fund. Pisarski Community Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Okray family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary