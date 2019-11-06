|
Patricia B. Woodka
Stevens Point - Patricia Virlee (Berry) Woodka, age 89, of Stevens Point passed away peacefully at Portage County Healthcare Center on November 4. Pat was born February 22, 1930 in Buffalo NY to Kenneth Berry and Marion (Strain) Berry. The family moved to South Bend, IN where Pat met her future husband S. Joseph (Joe) Woodka. They were married in 1954.
Pat joined Sentry Insurance in 1975. Sentry sent Pat to school in Philadelphia in 1976 to become a paralegal. Pat returned to Sentry where she continued her career as a paralegal until her retirement in 1988. Pat loved playing bridge and was active participant in the democratic party throughout her life. She served on the Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission during the 1980s and served as Chairperson of the committee towards the end of her tenure.
Pat is survived by her daughter Carole Butler, Stevens Point, son Mark Woodka, Shaker Heights, OH, 4 grandchildren; McKenzie Butler, Salt Lake City, Rileigh Butler, Salt Lake City, Brendan Woodka, Grand Rapids, MI, Sam Woodka, Chicago, IL and 2 great grandchildren, Omni Heindl and Rylie Storm Ruiz Woodka. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph and daughter Janice Marie Woodka
We would like to thank all the staff at Portage County Healthcare Center for the wonderful care Pat received over the past 17 months.
A visitation will be held Friday, November 8 from 4:30-6:30 at Shuda Funeral Chapel, 3200 Stanley Street, Stevens Point, WI.
The family asks that donations be made to Stevens Point Meals on Wheels in lieu of flowers. https://www.mealsonwheelssp.com/donate
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019