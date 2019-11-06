|
|
Patricia J. Lartz
Stevens Point - Patricia Josephine Lartz
Patricia Josephine Lartz, Washburn, WI, formerly of Stevens Point, died Friday morning, October 25, 2019 at Northern Lights Nursing Home in Washburn, with her family at her side.
Patricia was born July 13, 1929 in Milwaukee, the eldest child of John and Theresa (Niemczyk) Kromenaker. She attended St. Stanislaus Grade school, and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1947. Pat lived and worked in Michigan, Florida, Iowa and Illinois before returning to Stevens Point. Pat was an accountant, retiring from Sentry Insurance in 1995.
In her retirement she enjoyed volunteering at Hospice, Red Cross and the Lincoln Center. Her passion was promoting and working at the Holly Shoppe and helping with various fund raisers. She attended classes, Senior Olympics and RSVP. The Walking Club and Red Hat Group along with many day trips organized by St. Joseph's kept Pat busy when not gardening. She loved playing Mah Jongg and cards with family. Her weekends included Green Bay Packer and Badger football games.
She is survived by her daughter Lu Ann (Tom) Opperman of Washburn, and their children Keith (Kristin) Opperman, and Karla Opperman; her son John (Bonnie) Lartz of Moline, IL, and their children Nikki Lartz, Amy Lartz, and Willi Lartz; and Paul's children Steven (Lupita) Lartz, and Molly Lartz; great grandchildren, Gavin, Ella, Coy and Kale, and her goddaughter Susan (Larry) Shumacher of Monona, WI.
Her siblings are Neva Jane (Kromenaker) Hansen, Minneapolis MN., David (Elsie) Kromenaker, Madison and Robert (Joanne) Kromenaker, Mountain Home, AR. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia's name to the Holly Shoppe at the Lincoln Center would be appreciated.
She was preceded in death by her son Paul Lartz in 2010.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point. Deacon Vern Linzmeier officiating. Entombment will be at the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:30 A.M. on Monday at the Funeral Home until the time of services. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019