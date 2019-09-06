|
|
Patricia M. Trzebiatowski
Almond - Patricia M. Trzebiatowski, age 66, of Almond, WI passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her residence. Pat was born in Stevens Point on March 4, 1953, the daughter of the late Jesse and Ramona (Liter) Higgins. On February 24, 1973, Pat married Kenneth J. Trzebiatowski at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She is a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church. Pat is survived by her husband: Kenneth Trzebiatowski, Almond; her daughters: Josephine (Matt) Ranum, Wisconsin Rapids & Diane Trzebiatowski, Manitowoc and her siblings: David (Donna) Higgins, Plover; Marcia (Dan) Raasch, Wausau; Thomas (Nancy) Higgins Sr., Stevens Point; Alice (Rodney) Berg, Plover; Dale (Vicki) Higgins, Custer; Robert Higgins, Plover; Rosalie Higgins, Thorp; Christina (Edmond) Schmid Sr., Junction City; Sandra Higgins, Wisconsin Rapids; Linda (James) Kizewski, Rosholt; Dorothea Brogan, Arpin; Dennis (Shelly) Higgins, Plover and Jeannie (Robert) Glodowski, Custer. Also surviving are many nieces & nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and a son, John. The Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, September 7 at 11 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, Almond with Father Peter Manickam, presiding. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Town of Lanark. Visitation will be on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM to 11 AM at the church.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 6, 2019