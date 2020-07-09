Patricia "Pat" Slowinski



Plover - Patricia "Pat" Slowinski, age 77, of Plover, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital. She was born Dec. 18, 1942 in Stevens Point. She is the daughter of the late William and Bernice (Garski) Schulfer.



Her marriage to John Slowinski took place on Sept. 26, 1964 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stevens Point.



Pat was employed at St. Michaels Hospital in Stevens Point for 41 years, retiring in 2003. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, playing cards, shaking dice, watching the Packers and Brewers and especially spending time with her family.



Survivors include her husband John, one daughter; Rose (Randy) Rockman of Wausau and one son; John (Theresa) Slowinski of Kenosha. Six grandchildren; Kristin (BJ) English, Amanda (Greg) Mills, Joseph (Amanda) Sigman, Lee (special friend Sarah) Sigman, Rachel Rockman & Grant Slowinski. Eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers; Carl & John Schulfer.



A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 AM on Saturday July 11, 2020 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church in Plover. Rev. Brandon Guenther will officiate. Burial will take place in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday from 4:00 PM concluding with a rosary prayed at 7:00 PM at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home at 2911 Plover Road in Plover.



Pisarski Funeral Homes wants to remind people that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend the visitation based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.



Pisarski Community Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.









