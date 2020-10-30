Paul M. Wiegert
Wausau - Paul M. Wiegert, 83, Wausau passed away on October 27, 2020 after a short stay at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born June 30, 1937 in Appleton, son of the late Melvin and Bertha (Beach) Wiegert. On April 25, 1959 he married Luella Leick at St. Mary Catholic Church, Greenleaf, WI.
Paul served three years with the US Army, in the 77th Special Forces as a Green Beret paratrooper in Germany. After a 1963 car accident, he was confined to a wheelchair as a paraplegic for the remaining 58 years of his life. Paul never let this hold him back. In 1970, he received his Masters Degree in math from the University of Illinois and then worked 23 years as an actuary for Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point, WI. He retired in 1994 as the Director of Home Owners and Auto Pricing. Some of Paul's favorite pastimes included boating, woodworking, flying his radio-controlled airplanes, pampering his lawn and traveling with his wife. Paul and Luella were fortunate enough to live in the home they built on Lake Dubay and spend 23 winters of retirement in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Survivors include his wife, Luella Wiegert, Wausau, his children, Terry (Gail) Wiegert, Rib Mountain, Sandy (Steve) Hoff, Merrill, Mark Wiegert, Rib Mountain, 8 grandchildren, Megan Wiegert, San Francisco, Cameron (Alex Ensch) Wiegert, Madison, Abbey (Branden) Tachick, Green Bay, Nicole Wiegert, Sacramento, CA, Samuel Wiegert, Wausau, Breigh (Shawn) Voight, Merrill, Nathen (Jessica) Hoff, Merrill and Chelsey (Darrin) Schleif, Merrill, 8 great grandchildren and 5 siblings, Myrtle Woodcock, Valders, David (Laverne) Wiegert, Greenleaf, William (Jan) Wiegert, Greenleaf, John (Marilyn) Wiegert, Greenleaf, Charles (Lois) Wiegert, Pulaski; in-laws Roger (Joann) Leick, John (Joan) Leick, Richard (Barb) Leick, Tom (Lynda) Leick, Gary (Marlene) Leick, Marlene (Glenn) Geurts, Ann (Randy) Smits, as well as many nieces and nephews.
At this time Memorial Services for Paul are pending. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Please send any donations to a charity of your choice
