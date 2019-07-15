Paulette J. Heindl



Stevens Point - Paulette Josephine (Travicki) Heindl was born on May 21, 1948. She was born in Iola, Wisconsin to Victor Travicki and Barbara (Berna) Travicki. Her only sibling was an elder sister, Judy Travicki. Paula married Jerry Heindl born in 1946 and passed away in 2008, of Rib Lake, Wisconsin in 1968.



Paula's greatest joy and priority was her 12 children. Brooke Newman, Shane Heindl, Jessica Heindl, Rachael Zimmerman, Jared Heindl, Joshua Heindl, Autumn Heindl, Dominique Heindl, Dana Heindl-Talbot, Brittany Kirch, Freedom Heindl and Bleu Heindl. All but Rachael and Dana live within 3 miles of Paula's home.



Paula loved gardening, art (especially ceramics) and most of all the search of knowledge and universal truths. She was passionate about everything she ever did! She went back to college in her late 40's and majored in art, which inspired many of her home taught children to do the same.



Paula, ironically, was intensely into organic health foods and growing her own food. Cancer won this battle and took her within a year and a half of her diagnosis.



She lived a very happy life despite many tribulations. She found joy and beauty in all of Earths smallest blessings. She will be dearly missed by all those that she touched.



Celebration of life for Paulette will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday July 18, 2019, and conclude at 2:00 p.m. at the Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second Street Stevens Point.