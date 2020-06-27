Pauline K. Sporakowski
Stevens Point - Pauline K. Sporakowski age 89, of Stevens Point, passed away June 25, 2020 at her home at Brookdale Living Center.
Private family services were held.
Pauline was born September 11, 1930 in Franklin Park, IL, the daughter of Paul and Veronica Karrmann. The family moved to South Milwaukee in 1941, and Pauline graduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1948. She earned her teaching license from Wisconsin State Teachers College in 1952. She taught kindergarten in Beaver Dam for two years. In January of 1955 she married John Sporakowski in South Milwaukee. The couple moved to Baton Rouge, LA after marriage where John worked as an engineer. In 1961 the couple moved to Indonesia when John was transferred by the oil company that he worked for. In 1964 they moved to Stevens Point and both began teaching careers. She retired in 1986 after a 21 year career as a kindergarten teacher at Jackson School. Pauline and John enjoyed golfing and traveling together. The highlight of their travels included a three month around the world frieghter trip in 1969, followed by a three month freighter trip around South America.
Pauline is survived by her husband John and several nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin brother Paul.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.