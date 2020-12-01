Penny Lorraine Holdorf
Green Lake - Penny Lorraine Holdorf, age 71, of Green Lake, WI, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at her home with family by her side. It was not her choice or destiny to leave this world but cancer was her undoing.
She was born April 9, 1949, in Ripon, WI, the daughter of Roy "Doc" and Barbara (Crook) Berndt. Penny graduated from Green Lake High School. In 1971, she married Tim Holdorf in Ripon. Over the years, Penny held many various jobs, but her favorite ones were being a wife, mother and grandma.
Survivors include her husband, Tim Holdorf of Green Lake, WI; children, Chad (Melanie Timm) Holdorf of Green Lake, WI and Beth (Jeff) Junemann of Vesper, WI; grandchildren, Garrett (special friend, Hannah Felker) Junemann and Carson (special friend, Kayla Kerkman) Junemann; siblings, Dan (Jacky) Berndt, Norman (Cindy) Berndt, Carol (Jerry) Dolske, Kathy (Dale) Grahn, Herman "Ricky" (Diane) Berndt, Barbie (Arnie) Dahlke, David (Linda) Berndt and Bonnie (Steve) Japuntich and special friends, Kris and Melissa (Timm) Patera and godchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Penny was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Barb Berndt and in-laws, George and Beth Holdorf.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family service on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
A visitation for the public will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 10 - 12:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971. For those who attend the public visitation, Penny's family kindly asks to please be mindful of following social distancing and mask recommendations. A memorial is being established in her name.
