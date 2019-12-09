|
|
Peter A. Risberg
Oxford - Peter A Risberg, age 72, of Oxford WI passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 4th, 2019 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield WI.
Peter was born to Ellsworth (Bud) and Josephine (Sparapani) Risberg in 1947 in Iron Mountain, MI. He attended St. Mary and Joseph Catholic Grade School, and after moving to Stevens Point in 1962, graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in 1965. Peter obtained a degree in Electronics from the Milwaukee Institute of Technology in 1969 and later that same year married Sandra Prondzinski. They had one daughter together and later separated.
Peter was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 388. A dedicated fifty-year member of the IBEW, he started his apprenticeship in 1969, progressed to a WI State licensed Journeyman Wireman in 1974, and was elected as the Local 388 Business Manager for the first of five consecutive three-year terms in 1979. Peter was instrumental in providing benefits to thousands of Wisconsin electricians and their families for their health, welfare and pensions when he was appointed to lead the Wisconsin Electrical Employees Benefit Fund office in 1992. Peter served with integrity and grit. He retired in 2009 and truly appreciated what the union did to support his career and livelihood.
Peter had the natural personality and talent to make friends everywhere he went. He would draw people in with a generous spirit, practical advice, helping hands, a quick wit and often a delicious meal. His stories were the best. Listening to him was like observing him ace the final exam in a master class of storytelling. Peter lived and loved with a big heart and asked that we all carry-on and be good to one another. Let's honor his memory through acts of kindness that may ease our grief if only for a brief moment. Peter lived and died with courage and dignity, relishing every moment of the ride.
Survivors include daughter Brooke (Kevin) Gehlhausen; grandchildren Chelsey, Lindsey, Hannah, Isaac and Audrey; and sisters Barbara (Jim) McCraw, Martha Brosio, and Lillian (Joseph) Paul. Peter is preceded in death by his parents and twin brother Andrew Risberg. The family would like to thank the staff at the House of the Dove in Marshfield. Donations can be made in Peter's name to the Holy Spirit Parish in Stevens Point, WI. He will be deeply missed.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019