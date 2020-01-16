Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Galloway, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Galloway, WI
Peter Augustinak Jr.


1962 - 2020
Peter Augustinak Jr. Obituary
Peter Augustinak Jr.

Slinger - Augustinak, Jr., Peter A.

On Monday, January 13, 2020, Peter Alan Augustinak, Jr., of Slinger, loving brother and uncle, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 57.

Peter was born September 11, 1962, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Peter and Evelyn (Yenter) Augustinak. He graduated from John Marshall High School in Milwaukee in 1980. Following graduation, he worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He went on to acquire his Class ABCM (Hazmat) CDL license and was currently driving for Enviro-Safe Consulting LLC in Germantown. Peter had a passion for cars, motorcycles, and was an avid fan of Wisconsin sports teams. He loved animals and was known for his kind and compassionate spirit.

Peter was preceded in death by his father, Peter and mother, Evelyn. He is survived by his sister Linda (Jerry) Gans, Union Grove, WI, brothers Cary (Linda) Augustinak, Caledonia, WI, Randy (Debbie) Augustinak, Land O' Lakes, WI: nephews Shawn (Stephanie) Augustinak, Menomonee Falls, WI, Brandon Augustinak, Caledonia, WI, Eric (Krista) Van Asten, Fond du Lac, WI; nieces Amanda (Jeremy) Harcus, Raymond, WI, Michelle (Mark) Wiese, Janesville, WI, great nephews Wesley, Adam and Evan; great nieces Evelyn, Audrey, Corryn, Lillyan and Raelyn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galloway. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4PM to 7PM. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30PM. Visitation will continue on Friday at the church, starting at 10AM.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
