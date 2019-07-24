Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Kopecko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter D. Kopecko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter D. Kopecko Obituary
Peter D. Kopecko

Stevens Point - Peter D. Kopecko age 76, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully Monday morning July 22, 2019 at his home. Pete battled ALS (Lou Gehrig Disease) since being diagnosed in 1998.

He was born March 24, 1943 in Ironwood, MI, the son of Lloyd and Emily (Lindberg) Kopecko. He graduated from Luther L. Wright High School and attended GoGebic Community College both in Ironwood. He moved to Stevens Point and opened Courtesy Sports in 1968 with skidoo snowmobiles, atv's and motor cycles. Acquiring the Honda franchise in 1975, Chrysler in 1980, Mazda and Nissan in 1995, and later Jeep.

Pete married Jeri Ann Reinwand on December 3, 1986 in Stevens Point. The couple sold the dealership in 2013. Pete was active in all sports including: baseball, basketball, racquetball, golf, trap shooting, hunting, fishing, and any other sport that involved a ball.

Pete is survived by his wife Jeri and his two children: Peter James Kopecko and LeeAnn Kopecko both of Stevens Point. His grandson Dane Leach. Two brothers: Chuck (Julie) Kopecko, Bessemer, MI and William (Beverly) Kopecko, Eagle River, WI.

Pete's family will hold private services in his honor. They would like to thank Kathy Semling, Aubrie Mules, Sarah Schmidt, Tabitha Feltz, Larry Austin, Stephanie Schuh, and Brooke Saldarriage for all their love, support, and care over the years. A special thank you from Pete to his son, Peter who showed love and respect to me and my wife.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be sent to support the Portage County Humane Society and Stevens Point Country Club Junior Golf Program.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.