Services
McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory
1304 Boone Street
Troy, MO 63379
1-636-528-8244
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory
1304 Boone Street
Troy, MO 63379
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Troy, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Milanowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter George Milanowski


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peter George Milanowski Obituary
Peter George Milanowski

Winfield, MO. - Peter Milanowski, 99, of Winfield, MO, passed away on May 2, 2019 at his home. He was born on November 25, 1919 in Bevent, Wisconsin to Joseph and Mary (Buza) Milanowski. Peter attended the local schools along with his eight siblings. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1940 and was honorably discharged in 1946. During his time in the Army, he earned two purple hearts and a bronze star. Peter was united in marriage with Vera (Heidebur) on October 26, 1946. To this union were born five children; Peter, Barbara, Allan, David and Dale. Peter worked for the U.S. Government for over 30 years. At the time of his retirement he worked at National Records Center in St. Louis.

He is survived by his beloved family; Peter and wife Jan Milanowski of Cedar Hill, Barbara and husband Bill Lancaster of Winfield, Allan and wife Marie Milanowski of Burkesville, Kentucky, David and wife Karen Milanowski of Troy, Dale Milanowski and girlfriend Lori Good of O'Fallon, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, three siblings; Johnny and wife Lorraine Milanowski of Milwaukee, WI, Gertrude Alfuth of Stevens Point, WI, Agnes Turzinski of Stevens Point, WI, and many other nieces, nephews,relatives and other friends.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents , his wife Vera and siblings; Ben, Bertha, Irene,Jean and Eddie.

Visitation to be held on Wed. May 8, 2019, from 3 p.m.- 8 p.m. at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1304 Boone Street Troy, MO, 63379, 636-528-8244.

A funeral Mass to be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Troy, Mo, 63379. Father Tom Wissler to officiate. Interment to follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery St. Louis, MO, with full military honors.

Memorials - DAV c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1304 Boone Street, Troy, MO 63379.

Family and Friends may sign the online guest book @www.mccoyblossomfh.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now