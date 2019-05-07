|
|
Peter George Milanowski
Winfield, MO. - Peter Milanowski, 99, of Winfield, MO, passed away on May 2, 2019 at his home. He was born on November 25, 1919 in Bevent, Wisconsin to Joseph and Mary (Buza) Milanowski. Peter attended the local schools along with his eight siblings. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1940 and was honorably discharged in 1946. During his time in the Army, he earned two purple hearts and a bronze star. Peter was united in marriage with Vera (Heidebur) on October 26, 1946. To this union were born five children; Peter, Barbara, Allan, David and Dale. Peter worked for the U.S. Government for over 30 years. At the time of his retirement he worked at National Records Center in St. Louis.
He is survived by his beloved family; Peter and wife Jan Milanowski of Cedar Hill, Barbara and husband Bill Lancaster of Winfield, Allan and wife Marie Milanowski of Burkesville, Kentucky, David and wife Karen Milanowski of Troy, Dale Milanowski and girlfriend Lori Good of O'Fallon, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, three siblings; Johnny and wife Lorraine Milanowski of Milwaukee, WI, Gertrude Alfuth of Stevens Point, WI, Agnes Turzinski of Stevens Point, WI, and many other nieces, nephews,relatives and other friends.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents , his wife Vera and siblings; Ben, Bertha, Irene,Jean and Eddie.
Visitation to be held on Wed. May 8, 2019, from 3 p.m.- 8 p.m. at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1304 Boone Street Troy, MO, 63379, 636-528-8244.
A funeral Mass to be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Troy, Mo, 63379. Father Tom Wissler to officiate. Interment to follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery St. Louis, MO, with full military honors.
Memorials - DAV c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1304 Boone Street, Troy, MO 63379.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 7, 2019