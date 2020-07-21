Peter Sikorski
Stevens Point - Peter Joseph Sikorski, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Peter was born December 15, 1950 in Stevens Point, the son of the late Casmer J. Sikorski and Frances (Bella) Sikorski. He graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in 1969 and completed an electrical apprenticeship and courses at Midstate Technical College. Peter grew up in Polonia working on the family farm and helping with his father's electrical business. This instilled a lifelong approach of being resourceful and a "Jack of all trades," which served him well as he went on to lead irrigation line installations across the US and owning his own electrical contracting business.
He enjoyed driving and visiting different parts of the country, meeting new people, and was always up for telling a story or two- or more! Peter believed in staying curious and being a lifelong learner. From mechanics to history, he enjoyed learning about a variety of topics. He will be remembered for his quick wit, laughter, and always being available to lend a helping hand.
Peter is survived by his daughters, Courtney (Brian Brown) Sikorski of Madison and Ashley (Alex) Jaramillo of Plainfield; grandchildren, Daniel, Ana, Sawyer and Porsha. He is further survived by his brother David (Sandy) Sikorski of Mosinee. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Casmer Jr. Sikorski.
The family will welcome visitors on Thursday, July 30th from 11am -1pm at Shuda Funeral Home, 3200 Stanley Street in Stevens Point. A graveside service for family and close friends will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church parish cemetery in Polonia. Rev. Alan Guanella will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.