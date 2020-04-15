|
Phylis M. Makholm
Stevens Point - Phylis M. Makholm, long-time resident of Stevens Point, WI and recently of Plover, WI, died peacefully on April 11, 2020, after a brief illness. She was 99 years old.
Phylis is survived by her children Linda Makholm, Mark Makholm and Martha Makholm, her grandchildren Lisa Zawadsky, John Daniel and Dana (Osdoba) Zawadsky, and her great-grandson Ahvee Ansel Zawadsky. She was married for 53 years to Mark H. Makholm who preceded her in death on November 2, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her son Eric Richard Makholm, and her three sisters and four brothers.
Phylis was born on December 17, 1920 to the late Harley and Alice Pearl (Updike) Shoger in Oswego, Illinois. After high school, she attended college and earned her Teaching Certificate. She married Mark H. Makholm on November 11, 1950 and was a wonderful homemaker. She was a loving and very devoted wife and mother. She was capable and skilled in many ways including crafts such as sewing and knitting and had an artist's eye for making things look beautiful. She loved music all her life and classical music often quietly played in her home.
Phylis' faith and her church family were cornerstones in her life. She was a long-standing and active member of Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church. Through the years, she participated in many ways at church as well as organizations that were important to her such as P.E.O. and DAR. Although health issues prevented her from active participation recently, those who knew her were familiar with her gentle, modest and generous ways. Her kindness and good nature universally won the hearts of others. She will be deeply missed.
Private family services are being held. Condolences may be sent to Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1300 Main Street, Stevens Point WI 54481.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020