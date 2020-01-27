|
Phyllis A. Heiser
Stevens Point - Phyllis A. Heiser, age 88, of Stevens Point passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
A Mass of a Christian Burial will be held for Phyllis at 11AM on Saturday February 1, 2020 at St. Stephens Catholic Church - 1401 Clark St. Stevens Point. Rev. Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 10-10:45AM on Saturday at the church. Burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids.
Phyllis was born on September 6, 1931, the daughter of Anton and Mary (Pelot) Schmick. After high school, she worked for Consolidated Paper before becoming a full-time homemaker and volunteer at St. Michael's Hospital. Phyllis married LeRoy Heiser in 1955 at St. Mary's Church in Wisconsin Rapids. They were happily married for 59 years. He was the true love of her life. They spent many special years together until his death in 2014.
Phyllis enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing cards, bowling, attending SPASH basketball, and volunteering.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband LeRoy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The LeRoy and Phyllis Heiser Basketball Scholarship Fund through the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020