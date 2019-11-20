|
Phyllis A. Shatters
Amherst - Phyllis A. Shatters, age 88, of Amherst, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Atrium Care in Stevens Point, WI. She was born August 13, 1931 in Elderon, Marathon Co., WI; daughter of Albert and Eunice (Johnson) Olsen. On July 7, 1951, Phyllis married Donald L. Shatters and together they shared almost 61 years of marriage before his passing on May 28, 2012. Phyllis and Don were dairy farmers in Hampshire, IL before moving to Nelsonville, WI in 1964 where they continued farming until 1976. Phyllis was a waitress and cook for many years in Illinois and Wisconsin. Phyllis and husband Don went to work for American Potato in Plover, WI for many years. Phyllis also worked for Krogwolds in Amherst, finally retiring in 2001. Phyllis was a member of the WELCA Ladies Aid, Sarah Circle, Homemakers, Wheel and Deal Square Dance Club, and the Sons of Norway. She enjoyed cooking and baking, square dancing, gardening, baling hay, bowling, involvement in church activities, and traveling with friends and family which included Alaska, Norway, across the United States and fishing trips to Canada. Phyllis will be dearly missed by all of her loving family and many friends.
Phyllis is survived by her three children, Peggy (Tom) Parker of Amherst, WI, David Shatters of Stevens Point, WI, and Jane (Brad) Stratton of Franklin, WI; eight grandchildren, Ken (Kari) Parker of Winneconne, WI, Becky (Mark) Stultz of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, John (Jaimi) Parker of Florence, SC, Justin (Gina) Shatters of Bonduel, WI, Shaina Shatters of Stevens Point, WI, Jim (Ashley) Shatters of Aiken, SC, Joshua Stratton of St. Francis, WI, and Jack Stratton of South Milwaukee, WI; fifteen great-grandchildren, Brayden, Allison, Madilyn, Donald, Lizzy, Tommy, Kesha, Leah, JJ, Ardell, Gianna, Jaxon, Isla, Natasha, and Vincent; one great-great grandson, Edgar; a sister, Jane Wahl of Amherst, WI; a brother, Richard (Ruthie) Olsen of Wittenberg, WI; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Eunice Olsen; her husband, Donald Shatters; and a sister, Shirley Gormley.
A Funeral Service will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Nelsonville Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nelsonville, WI. Reverend Dwight Anderson will officiate. A visitation will be held on Sunday evening, November 24th, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Nelsonville Evangelical Lutheran Church and again on Monday morning from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at the Nelsonville Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of New Hope following the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nelsonville Evangelical Lutheran Church in the name of Phyllis A. Shatters appreciated. The Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements.
A special thank you to the staff and caregivers of Atrium Care of Stevens Point and to Ministry Home Care Hospice of Stevens Point for all of their help and support to our family over the past few months. The special care our mother received will never be forgotten.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019