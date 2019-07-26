|
Phyllis E. Kostuchowski
Of Stevens Point died early Thursday morning, July 25, 2019 at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Age 76 Phyllis was born October 26, 1942 in Stevens Point. She was the daughter of the late Florian and Benjamina (Gagas) Wanta.
She attended local grade schools and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1961. Her marriage to Robert "Bob" Kostuchowski took place on May 4, 1963 at St. Peters Catholic Church. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point, her husband Bob survives.
In her early years, Phyllis worked as a Dietician at St. Michaels Hospital and made candy for Whitney Candy Store downtown. She also worked for Copps Foods making and creating fruit baskets for special occasions. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and was also a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, and did volunteer work for many organizations and churches. She enjoyed Bowling, Needlepointing, and taking trips with her husband to Branson, MO. Her most precious time was being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband Bob, her two daughters; Lynn (Muhammad) Nazami of Stevens Point and LeAnn (Dean) Peterson of Waupaca. Her seven grandchildren; Ryan McKee, Jessica Stogner, Tyler, Jeremy and Allison Haas and Rochelle and Noah Nazami. Her two great grandchildren Alaunna Stogner and Quinn Haas.
Further survived by her two sisters; Linda (Joe) Piesik and Mary (Bob) King of Stevens Point, and two brothers; Joe (Carol) Wanta and Dave (Marlene) Wanta both of Stevens Point. A Sister in law Pat Wanta of Stevens Point and Brother in law Donald Wiernik of Whiting.
She was preceded in death by one grandson Trevor, a brother Tony Wanta and a sister Leone Wiernik.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Peters Catholic Church. Rev. Donald Przybylski officiating. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday at the Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point, and from 9:30 A.M. Tuesday morning at the St. Faustina Room of St. Peter Church until the time for mass. There will be a parish rosary at 7:00 P.M. Monday evening at the Funeral Home. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 26 to July 29, 2019