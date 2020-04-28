|
Phyllis M. Klesmith
Stevens Point - Phyllis M. Klesmith, 91 of Stevens Point died Sunday April 26, 2020, at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point. Phyllis was born on November 27, 1928, in Stevens Point. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Catherine (Ramczyk) Hoppa. She attended local schools. Her marriage to Henry Klesmith took place on November 8, 1947, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, after the marriage the couple settled in the Stevens Point area where they farmed. Her husband Henry preceded her in death on August 31, 1995.
She was a member of the St. Mary's Altar Society and St. Stanislaus Rosary Society. Phyllis taught 2nd grade CCD classes at her church for 16 years. She tended the flower gardens at her church for many years and volunteered for many church functions. Phyllis loved her many flower gardens that she had around her home, they will filled with many beautiful perennials. She also enjoyed vegetable gardening from which she canned and froze her own vegetables. She always said they were better than store bought.
She was an excellent cook. Her pies and baked goods were picture perfect. Phyllis was a great seamstress, their wasn't a pair of jeans she couldn't mend. She also was working on the Hoppa/Klesmith family genealogy. She most enjoyed getting together with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for the holidays. The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital for caring for Phyllis.
She is survived by her children; Jerome of Stevens Point. Donald (friend Sandy) of Stevens Point. Marilyn (Gary) Kulas of Amherst Junction and Sharon (Darrell) Meronek of Stevens Point. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and her sister, Delores Janick of Stevens Point.
She was preceded in death by her sister Alice Stroik, and a brother, Stanley Hoppa.
Private Committal services were held at Guardian Angel Cemetery in Stevens Point. Rev. Alan Guanella officiated. A Memorial Mass for Phyllis will be held at a later date at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Custer. In lieu of flowers memorials in Phyllis name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences and to view the Committal service please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020