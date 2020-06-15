Phyllis M. Wilson
Phyllis M. Wilson

Plover - Phyllis Marie Wilson (Potter), 93, of Plover passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born February 20, 1927.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday June 19, 2020, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home 2911 Plover Road Plover. Due to Covid-19 no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. A private family service will follow the visitation time. Pisarski Community Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
