Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Polly Staffon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Polly A. Staffon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Polly A. Staffon Obituary
Polly A. Staffon

Stevens Point - Polly A. Staffon, age 58, of 5741 Sandpiper Drive, Stevens Point, WI died Monday, November 25, 2019 under the care of Ministry Home Care Hospice.

Memorial Services will be held 6:00 PM Friday, November 29, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate, burial will take place at a later date. The family will greet relatives and friends at Ritchay Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 - 6:00 PM.

Polly was born November 1, 1961 in Wisconsin Rapids to Roger and Lois (Kroll) Staffon. She was employed by ODC in Wisconsin Rapids. Polly enjoyed listening to music, dancing, having her nails painted & dressing up, watching musicals and westerns with John Wayne in them, shopping & dining out, taking her naps and especially spending time with her family.

Polly is survived by her brother Corey (Chris) Staffon of Wisconsin Rapids, sister Molly (John) Noth of Wisconsin Rapids, nieces and nephews: Chelsea (Nate) Ubinger, Taylor & Madelyn Staffon, Alex and Adam Passineau, great nieces Leighton and Lorelai.

She was preceded in death by her parents Roger & Lois Staffon, maternal grandparents Ernest & Molly Kroll and paternal grandparents Gerald & Florence Staffon.

The family would like to thank Aurora Community Services for the loving care given to Polly and also to Ministry Home Care Hospice & Ascension St. Michael's Hospital for the excellent care given to Polly.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Polly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -