Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
600 Wilshire Blvd
Stevens Point, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
600 Wilshire Blvd
Stevens Point, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Poppy Chang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Poppy W. Chang

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Poppy W. Chang Obituary
Poppy W. Chang

Stevens Point - Poppy W. Chang, age 103, of Stevens Point, WI died peacefully at home on Saturday January 26, 2019.

Poppy was born on July 10, 1915 in Tucson, AZ, the daughter of You Wong and Shee Yee. She grew up on a chicken farm and helped at the family grocery store. She graduated from Tucson High School. She married T.K. Chang on April 18, 1943. They settled in Stevens Point, WI in 1956 where they raised their 3 children. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Stevens Point and active with the Ruth Circle at church. She helped coordinate many luncheons at the church, known as the Julia Child of the kitchen. She was a kind, soft-spoken person who was willing to lend a helping hand. She loved to cook and bake. She loved cookies and watching her favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, 3 brothers and 2 sister in laws. Poppy is survived by her daughters, Jane Chang of Reno, NV and Emily (Richard) Andrews of Stevens Point, WI and son, John (Therese) Chang of Plover, WI and 3 grandchildren, Daniel Chang of Xian, China, Michael (Andrea) Chang of Phoenix, AZ and Kristin (Tyler )Genovese of Green Bay, WI.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9th at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 600 Wilshire Blvd, Stevens Point, WI. Visitation will be from 9:30-11a.m. with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Pisarski Funeral Homes of Stevens Point is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com

Thank you to Heartland Hospice for Poppy's home care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul United Methodist-Women of Action.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pisarski Funeral Home
Download Now