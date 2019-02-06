|
Poppy W. Chang
Stevens Point - Poppy W. Chang, age 103, of Stevens Point, WI died peacefully at home on Saturday January 26, 2019.
Poppy was born on July 10, 1915 in Tucson, AZ, the daughter of You Wong and Shee Yee. She grew up on a chicken farm and helped at the family grocery store. She graduated from Tucson High School. She married T.K. Chang on April 18, 1943. They settled in Stevens Point, WI in 1956 where they raised their 3 children. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Stevens Point and active with the Ruth Circle at church. She helped coordinate many luncheons at the church, known as the Julia Child of the kitchen. She was a kind, soft-spoken person who was willing to lend a helping hand. She loved to cook and bake. She loved cookies and watching her favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, 3 brothers and 2 sister in laws. Poppy is survived by her daughters, Jane Chang of Reno, NV and Emily (Richard) Andrews of Stevens Point, WI and son, John (Therese) Chang of Plover, WI and 3 grandchildren, Daniel Chang of Xian, China, Michael (Andrea) Chang of Phoenix, AZ and Kristin (Tyler )Genovese of Green Bay, WI.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9th at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 600 Wilshire Blvd, Stevens Point, WI. Visitation will be from 9:30-11a.m. with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9th at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 600 Wilshire Blvd, Stevens Point, WI. Visitation will be from 9:30-11a.m. with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Thank you to Heartland Hospice for Poppy's home care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul United Methodist-Women of Action.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 6, 2019