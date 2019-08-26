|
|
Ralph J. Starr
Stevens Point - Ralph J. Starr, age 92, of Stevens Point, WI, passed away peacefully Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Maple Ridge Living Center in Plover, WI, after a 6-year battle with Alzheimer's.
Ralph was born on December 23, 1926 to Ingaborg (Jensen) and Joseph Starr in Stevens Point. He attended school in Plover and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School. He married the love of his life, Justine "Sandy" Sankey, on February 15, 1947 at St. Peter's Rectory in Stevens Point. They were married for 72 years and raised 4 children.
Ralph started driving truck when he was 18 years old. He started his career driving for Joerns Fine Furniture of Stevens Point and retired from CW Transport in Wisconsin Rapids.
After retirement, Ralph and Sandy traveled to Florida yearly, where he enjoyed sitting on the beach and collecting shells. He also enjoyed gardening, heated card games, and fishing with his sons.
He is survived by his wife, Justine, two sons; Joel (Sue) Starr and James (Carol) Starr, one daughter; Janice (Ralph) Koplitz. He is further survived by 14 grandchildren; Steve, Jenna, Nick, Michael, Noah, Dan, Kris, Emily, Shane, Chelsea, Alicia, Jesse, Lorena, and Jessie-Rae whose strength, love, and compassion helped her Pops when he needed it the most and 6 great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his dog, Lucy.
Ralph was preceded in death by his loving mother and father, his oldest son, Norman, and his first-born grandson, Nathan.
A celebration of life service will be held for Ralph at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley Street, Stevens Point. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the Funeral Chapel. Burial will be held at Guardian Angel Cemetery.
The Starr Family would like to thank Ascension St. Michael's Hospital and the loving nurses, doctors, and staff. We would also like to thank Ascension Hospice for all of their support.
Last but not least, we would like to thank Maple Ridge Living Center. The immense amount of respect, care, and concern they showed Ralph, allowed him a dignified death.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 26, 2019